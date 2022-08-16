Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometime between 9pm on Tuesday, August 9, and 7am on Wednesday, August 10, a black Volvo was broken into on Norton Road.

A purse containing bank cards was stolen.

Police are keen to identify this man as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation into the theft.

CCTV picture released by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to get in contact.

A spokesperson said: ‘Is this you? Do you recognise him?

‘Perhaps you were in the area at around the time of the incident and saw someone acting suspiciously? Maybe you have dash-cam footage?

CCTV picture released by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

‘Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or reporting online via our website at hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report quoting reference 44220322856.

‘Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’