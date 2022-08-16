Pictures of man wanted in connection with purse theft from motor vehicle in Southwick released by police
POLICE have released photographs of a man they want to speak to in connection with a purse theft in Southwick.
Sometime between 9pm on Tuesday, August 9, and 7am on Wednesday, August 10, a black Volvo was broken into on Norton Road.
A purse containing bank cards was stolen.
Police are keen to identify this man as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation into the theft.
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to get in contact.
Read More
A spokesperson said: ‘Is this you? Do you recognise him?
‘Perhaps you were in the area at around the time of the incident and saw someone acting suspiciously? Maybe you have dash-cam footage?
‘Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or reporting online via our website at hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report quoting reference 44220322856.
‘Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’
Police are also reminding motorists to make sure they remove valuables from their vehicle and lock it.