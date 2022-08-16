News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out

Mission to return four bikes found in Fareham after suspected theft to their rightful owners

POLICE are hoping to reunite four stolen bikes with their rightful owners after the cycles were found in Fareham.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 1:01 pm

Pictures of the bicycles, which officers suspect may have been stolen, have been released as part of the police’s bid to return them to their proper homes.

The cycles include a black Giant bike, a black and silver Giant bike, a red and yellow Claud Butler Carabo bike, and a red and black B’Twin 560 bike.

If anyone recognises the bikes or believe they may be the proper owner, they are asked to get in contact with police.

The black and silver Giant bike. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Detectives 'file' investigation into woman's abduction in Rowner after failing t...

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers would like to reunite the bikes with their rightful owners.

‘If you believe one of them is yours and you have proof of ownership, such as a serial number or a receipt, then please call 101 quoting the reference number 44220319363.

‘You can also contact us online here: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.’

The black Giant bike. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary
The red and yellow Claud Butler Carabo bike. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary
The red and black BTwin 560 bike. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary