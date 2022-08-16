Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures of the bicycles, which officers suspect may have been stolen, have been released as part of the police’s bid to return them to their proper homes.

The cycles include a black Giant bike, a black and silver Giant bike, a red and yellow Claud Butler Carabo bike, and a red and black B’Twin 560 bike.

If anyone recognises the bikes or believe they may be the proper owner, they are asked to get in contact with police.

The black and silver Giant bike. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers would like to reunite the bikes with their rightful owners.

‘If you believe one of them is yours and you have proof of ownership, such as a serial number or a receipt, then please call 101 quoting the reference number 44220319363.

‘You can also contact us online here: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.’

The black Giant bike. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The red and yellow Claud Butler Carabo bike. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary