Officers attended and the man reported the death of a woman known to him at an address on Timsbury Crescent in Havant.

After receiving this information police attended the address and located the body of a woman in her 40s.

A murder investigation has been launched and the man, who is 48-years-old and from High Wycombe, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Police officers have been in the area today carrying out enquiries as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any concerns, questions or information is being asked to speak to officers in Havant today or call them on 101 quoting the reference 44250167127.

1 . Murder Investigation: Timsbury Crescent, Havant Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Murder Investigation: Timsbury Crescent, Havant Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Murder Investigation: Timsbury Crescent Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales