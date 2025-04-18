Pictures: Police remain at murder scene after launching investigation following discovery of woman's body

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 15:21 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 15:27 BST

A man has been arrested after police officers discovered a woman’s body at an address in Havant yesterday (April 17).

The police were called at 9.42am to a report that a man was walking alone along the M40, close to junction 3 yesterday (April 17).

Officers attended and the man reported the death of a woman known to him at an address on Timsbury Crescent in Havant.

After receiving this information police attended the address and located the body of a woman in her 40s.

A murder investigation has been launched and the man, who is 48-years-old and from High Wycombe, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Police officers have been in the area today carrying out enquiries as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any concerns, questions or information is being asked to speak to officers in Havant today or call them on 101 quoting the reference 44250167127.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318)

1. Murder Investigation: Timsbury Crescent, Havant

Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318) | Sarah Standing

Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318)

2. Murder Investigation: Timsbury Crescent, Havant

Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318) | Sarah Standing

Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318)

3. Murder Investigation: Timsbury Crescent

Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318) | Sarah Standing

Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318)

4. Murder Investigation: Timsbury Crescent

Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318) | Sarah Standing

