Pictures released of botched and incomplete work by 'deceptive' cowboy builder

Conman Bradley Willis-Chambers was on trial for four charges of fraudulent trading over a period between 2020 to 2024 after Portsmouth City Council brought the charges. He was a director of BWC Developments Southern Limited, Abode Developments South Limited, Premier Projects Limited and Prestige Property Services.

Earlier this week, jurors found him guilty of one charge of fraudulent trading between April 8, 2022, and February 22, 2023 - a value of £35,132.48 that involved three jobs and four victims. He was found not guilty on two counts and the jury were hung on the other count, with the prosecution given seven days to decide if there will be a trial on that count.

Pictures released to The News by the city council show the botched and incomplete work by Willis-Chambers. Works were undertaken to a bathroom that led Willis-Chambers to inform the complainant the wall was rotten and needed to come down. But instead, rogue trader Willis-Chambers tiled over the wall in an attempt to defraud the customer.

On another occasion the unscrupulous builder was behind partially built extension works that were never completed. Another of his less than satisfactory jobs saw roofing works left incomplete and not sealed.

He also left a garage renovation unfinished and a cavity wall that did not have insulation.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "Trading Standards received several complaints over a four-year period in relation to substandard and unfinished building works undertaken by Bradley Willis-Chambers.

"Mr Willis-Chambers deceived his customers and failed to complete works as agreed, causing significant financial detriment and emotional distress to the victims.

"The hard work undertaken by the team has resulted in a criminal conviction and should serve as a warning that rogue trading activities and attempts to mislead and defraud our residents will not be tolerated and may result in enforcement action."

He will be sentenced on March 28. See pictures of Willis-Chambers’ botched and incomplete work below.

