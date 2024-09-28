Pictures released of two women hunted by police over £1,000 raid from Sainsbury’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two women are being hunted by police after £1,000 of goods was stolen from a Sainsbury’s store.

Police appeal | Hants police

The incident, which involved the theft of £1000 worth of items, occurred at approximately 4.35pm on Wednesday 14 August at Sainsbury’s Tollbar Way, Hedge End.

“We believe the women in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us,” a police statement said.

“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”

You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240348497.