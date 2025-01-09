Pictures reveal dramatic scene in Southsea after suspected bomb incident

Road closures were in place around the Grove Road North, Elm Grove, Cottage Grove and St Andrew’s Road area, with a number of businesses sharing on social media they were told by police to close early, as well as eyewitnesses saying they saw a bomb disposal team on site. Residents also contacted The News to say they were told to stay indoors.

Some of the cordons were lifted last night while others remained closed. All roads are now open.

Police have today said suspected explosive items were found but checks have revealed they were of no threat. “You may have noticed some police activity in Southsea this evening and we want to reassure you that there is nothing to be concerned of,” a force spokesperson said.

“Some residents and businesses were temporarily evacuated after some suspected explosive items were found at an address in Grove Road North, but it has now been confirmed that these items do not pose any threat.

“We want to thank our community for their patience while we worked to confirm the safety of our residents.”

See pictures from the scene last night below.

