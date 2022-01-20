Pictures show armed police during Leigh Park raid responding to 'altercation' between two groups of people
A SECOND arrest has been made after armed police were called to an ‘altercation’ between two groups in Leigh Park.
Armed units were sent to Tidworth Road, Havant, to ‘ensure the safety of the local community and those involved,’ according to a Hampshire police spokeswoman.
Officers were called at 2pm yesterday following the altercation between two groups of people.
A man from Portsmouth was arrested, and an additional man from Waterlooville has also been detained.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘A 31-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
‘He was also further arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possessing a controlled Class A drug.
‘A 35-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
‘They both remain in police custody at this time.
‘Officers continue to make enquiries in the area.
‘We would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk at this time.
‘We are grateful for the support of the community during any disruption the incident caused.’
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220024524.