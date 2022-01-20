Armed units were sent to Tidworth Road, Havant, to ‘ensure the safety of the local community and those involved,’ according to a Hampshire police spokeswoman.

Officers were called at 2pm yesterday following the altercation between two groups of people.

A man from Portsmouth was arrested, and an additional man from Waterlooville has also been detained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 31-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, violent disorder and possessing a controlled Class A drug.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘A 31-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

‘He was also further arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possessing a controlled Class A drug.

‘A 35-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police were called to Tidworth Road in Havant yesterday at 2pm.

‘They both remain in police custody at this time.

‘Officers continue to make enquiries in the area.

‘We would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk at this time.

Hampshire police were responding to an 'altercation' between two groups of people.

‘We are grateful for the support of the community during any disruption the incident caused.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220024524.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

Two men have been arrested following the incident yesterday.