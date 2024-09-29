Pictures show double crash scene after police car hit during stolen vehicle chase

By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Sep 2024, 18:03 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2024, 18:10 BST
A police car was struck by a passing motorist while reportedly chasing down a stolen car in Portsmouth - as a manhunt including a helicopter was launched to catch the assailants on Sunday afternoon.

The police vehicle was hit in Norway Road, near the junction of Sywell Crescent, around 3.30pm as officers raced after the car through Hilsea, it has been reported.

The News understands the stolen vehicle had its wheels spiked before hitting a parked car in Beechwood Road moments after the police car was hit. A tow truck was captured taking away the stolen car.

A police manhunt - which included a helicopter - saw officers hunting for the menaces who made off on foot. It is thought at least one person has since been detained.

Police have been contacted for more information.

See our gallery of the incident below.

