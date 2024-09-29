Pictures show double crash scene after police car hit during stolen vehicle chase

The police vehicle was hit in Norway Road, near the junction of Sywell Crescent, around 3.30pm as officers raced after the car through Hilsea, it has been reported.

The News understands the stolen vehicle had its wheels spiked before hitting a parked car in Beechwood Road moments after the police car was hit. A tow truck was captured taking away the stolen car.

A police manhunt - which included a helicopter - saw officers hunting for the menaces who made off on foot. It is thought at least one person has since been detained.

Police have been contacted for more information.

See our gallery of the incident below.

