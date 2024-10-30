Joseph Pedelty, 34, ran a red light which was 'very clear to see' before smashing into Raquel Delgado-Calo as she walked over a pedestrian crossing in Goldsmith Avenue, as reported.

Veterinary surgeon Ms Delgado-Calo said she felt like she had been 'hit by a bus', was left with a fractured skull, and suffered lacerations to her head and nose which have left 'permanent' scarring.

Dash-cam footage shows the moment reckless Pedelty, of Anne Crescent in Waterlooville, hurtles into her at significant speed, before getting back on his scooter and riding off without checking on her.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court court heard Pedelty had gone on an e-scooter ride to 'clear his head' before the high impact collision in Portsmouth.

On Wednesday he was disqualified from the roads for 18 months and handed a community order of the same length after admitting causing injury by careless driving.

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court, prosecutor Giles Fletcher said Ms Delgado-Calo and her partner had returned from a festive break with family before the incident on January 14 this year.

See pictures from the incident and Pedelty outside court.

Escooter crash Dashcam shows Joseph Pedelty having run a red light and crashing into Raquel Delgado-Calo before getting back onto the scooter and leaving the scene.

Joseph Pedelty outside Portsmouth Magistrates Court Joseph Pedelty

Escooter crash Joseph Pedelty ran a red light which was 'very clear to see' before smashing into Raquel Delgado-Calo