Cars are still present at The Crossway as enquiries continue into the sudden death of a woman. The family of the 45-year-old woman are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers initially attended the address at 9.58am on Monday. As previously reported in The News, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘An investigation into what happened to ascertain as to whether there are any suspicious circumstances remains ongoing following a Home Office Post-Mortem.

Police presence in The Crossway, Portchester, this evening (April 18). Officers attended the address yesterday after a report of the sudden death of a woman. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

‘As part of our enquiries a 43-year-old man from Somerset has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.’

