News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
32 minutes ago Six injured in dog attack outside primary school
1 hour ago Family pays tribute to dog walker found dead in Snowdonia
4 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
5 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
8 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK

Pictures show police outside house after murder arrest in Portchester following sudden death of woman

Police are keeping an active presence in Portchester after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Apr 2023, 19:07 BST- 1 min read

Cars are still present at The Crossway as enquiries continue into the sudden death of a woman. The family of the 45-year-old woman are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

NOW READ: Sudden death of woman, 45, in Portchester as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers initially attended the address at 9.58am on Monday. As previously reported in The News, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘An investigation into what happened to ascertain as to whether there are any suspicious circumstances remains ongoing following a Home Office Post-Mortem.

Police presence in The Crossway, Portchester, this evening (April 18). Officers attended the address yesterday after a report of the sudden death of a woman. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.Police presence in The Crossway, Portchester, this evening (April 18). Officers attended the address yesterday after a report of the sudden death of a woman. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police presence in The Crossway, Portchester, this evening (April 18). Officers attended the address yesterday after a report of the sudden death of a woman. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Most Popular

‘As part of our enquiries a 43-year-old man from Somerset has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Police presence in The Crossway, Portchester, this evening (April 18). Officers attended the address yesterday after a report of the sudden death of a woman. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.Police presence in The Crossway, Portchester, this evening (April 18). Officers attended the address yesterday after a report of the sudden death of a woman. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police presence in The Crossway, Portchester, this evening (April 18). Officers attended the address yesterday after a report of the sudden death of a woman. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.