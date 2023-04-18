Pictures show police outside house after murder arrest in Portchester following sudden death of woman
Police are keeping an active presence in Portchester after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Cars are still present at The Crossway as enquiries continue into the sudden death of a woman. The family of the 45-year-old woman are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
Officers initially attended the address at 9.58am on Monday. As previously reported in The News, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘An investigation into what happened to ascertain as to whether there are any suspicious circumstances remains ongoing following a Home Office Post-Mortem.
‘As part of our enquiries a 43-year-old man from Somerset has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.’
