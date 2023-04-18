News you can trust since 1877
Sudden death of woman, 45, in Portchester as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police were called to a sudden death of a woman on Monday with a man arrested on suspicion of murder.

By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 17:27 BST

Officers attended The Crossway, Portchester, at 9.58am following the death of a 45-year-old woman at an address. The woman’s family is aware and are being supported by officers.

A police spokesman said: ‘An investigation into what happened to ascertain as to whether there are any suspicious circumstances remains ongoing following a Home Office Post-Mortem. As part of our enquiries a 43-year-old man from Somerset has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.’

Police activity at the address is expected to conclude this evening.

Police Picture: Habibur RahmanPolice Picture: Habibur Rahman
