Sudden death of woman, 45, in Portchester as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Officers attended The Crossway, Portchester, at 9.58am following the death of a 45-year-old woman at an address. The woman’s family is aware and are being supported by officers.

A police spokesman said: ‘An investigation into what happened to ascertain as to whether there are any suspicious circumstances remains ongoing following a Home Office Post-Mortem. As part of our enquiries a 43-year-old man from Somerset has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police activity at the address is expected to conclude this evening.

Police Picture: Habibur Rahman

SEE ALSO: Fatal crash

SEE ALSO: Man remanded

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.