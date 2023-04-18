Sudden death of woman, 45, in Portchester as man arrested on suspicion of murder
Police were called to a sudden death of a woman on Monday with a man arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers attended The Crossway, Portchester, at 9.58am following the death of a 45-year-old woman at an address. The woman’s family is aware and are being supported by officers.
A police spokesman said: ‘An investigation into what happened to ascertain as to whether there are any suspicious circumstances remains ongoing following a Home Office Post-Mortem. As part of our enquiries a 43-year-old man from Somerset has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.’
Police activity at the address is expected to conclude this evening.
