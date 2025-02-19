Pictures show scene of armed police response to Gunwharf Quays firearm incident

By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:23 BST
Pictures show armed police arresting a male near Gunwharf Quays on Tuesday evening.

Several officers brandishing guns were seen taking down the individual over a suspected firearm incident.

The pack of officers were seen dealing with the suspect by City Wide Taxis at The Hard around 8.30pm.

Police were then seen speaking to and restraining two men by the entrance to Gunwharf Quays.

Hampshire Police has been contacted for more details.

Armed police arrest male near Gunwharf Quays over suspected firearm incident

Armed police arrest male near Gunwharf Quays over suspected firearm incident Photo: Stu Vaizey

Armed police arrest male near Gunwharf Quays over suspected firearm incident on Tuesday 18 February around 8pm

Armed police arrest male near Gunwharf Quays over suspected firearm incident on Tuesday 18 February around 8pm Photo: Stu Vaizey

Armed police arrest male near Gunwharf Quays over suspected firearm incident on Tuesday 18 February around 8pm

Armed police arrest male near Gunwharf Quays over suspected firearm incident on Tuesday 18 February around 8pm Photo: Stu Vaizey

Armed police arrest male near Gunwharf Quays over suspected firearm incident on Tuesday 18 February around 8pm

Armed police arrest male near Gunwharf Quays over suspected firearm incident on Tuesday 18 February around 8pm Photo: Stu Vaizey

