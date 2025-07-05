Pictures show violent scenes erupt in Southsea at anti-migrant protest

Anti and pro-migrant supporters were involved in violent clashes with each other as police were forced to “dive in” to keep the peace.

Extra police resources were deployed to unnerving scenes that spiralled out of control amid claims officers were punched during melees by South Parade Pier and further along South Parade and other nearby roads. The protest started at Canoe Lake.

Police deployed CS gas in a desperate attempt to restore order as angry protesters clashed. One campaigner was spotted with a “badly bleeding hand” after being knocked to the ground by rivals before being taken off in an ambulance. Several others were also floored during the violent altercations.

Police have so far confirmed one person has been arrested and one person has been injured during the “scary” street battles.

See pictures below of the scenes today:

1 . Southsea anti-migrant protest Violent clashes took place at the Southsea anti-migrant protest on Saturday Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

2 . Southsea anti-migrant protest Violent clashes took place at the Southsea anti-migrant protest on Saturday Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

3 . Southsea anti-migrant protest Violent clashes took place at the Southsea anti-migrant protest on Saturday Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales