Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating an incident where someone broke into an apartment in Southampton, stealing two games consoles, an iPhone 13 Pro Max and some cash earlier this week.

SEE ALSO: Convicted terrorist from Portsmouth is jailed again

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Between 11pm and 11:30pm on Wednesday, 15 March, entry was gained to an apartment in Bedford Place, Southampton.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

‘Items including cash, a Playstation 5, a Nintendo Switch, a number of console games and an iPhone 13 Pro Max were stolen. Officers investigating are keen to identify the man in this image.’

It’s believed that this man, captured on CCTV, could play an important role in the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you recognise him, you can contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230104853 – you can also submit information via the police website.