News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago James Bond fans convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007
10 minutes ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
3 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
3 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
21 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
22 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday

Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch and iPhone 13 Pro Max stolen in Southampton burglary

Consoles, video games and an iPhone were all stolen after someone burgled a Hampshire flat, according to police.

By David George
Published 30th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating an incident where someone broke into an apartment in Southampton, stealing two games consoles, an iPhone 13 Pro Max and some cash earlier this week.

SEE ALSO: Convicted terrorist from Portsmouth is jailed again

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Between 11pm and 11:30pm on Wednesday, 15 March, entry was gained to an apartment in Bedford Place, Southampton.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight ConstabularyDo you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
Most Popular

‘Items including cash, a Playstation 5, a Nintendo Switch, a number of console games and an iPhone 13 Pro Max were stolen. Officers investigating are keen to identify the man in this image.’

It’s believed that this man, captured on CCTV, could play an important role in the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you recognise him, you can contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230104853 – you can also submit information via the police website.

In an emergency, always dial 999.