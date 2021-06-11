Barney Dick's bag was stoolen from the Shell garage in Farlington

The theft took place on May 28 between 9.40pm and 10pm after Barney Dick accidentally left a bag at the Shell petrol garage on Eastern Road in Farlington.

Although he drove back minutes later, the bag was gone.

Barney said that the culprit ‘can be seen gleefully on the CCTV looking exceptionally pleased with himself, before getting in his car to drive off.’

The bag contained Barney’s work equipment, a drone, as well as copies of precious photographs.

Barney said: ‘Whilst obviously I am angry at the theft and what will inevitably be a loss of valuable equipment, I am more upset over what else was in the bag: memory cards containing images of my recently deceased mother, that are the only copies in existence.

‘I can just about swallow losing the equipment but I cannot live with losing my mother all over again.’

Barney is asking for anyone with information to come forward as he desperately wants to retrieve the pictures.

Information about the car, including its make and registration information, was passed to the police.

Police confirmed that they received a report following a theft from the garage.

A spokesperson said: ‘A work bag, containing a small drone, was believed to have been stolen.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened?

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210209302.’

