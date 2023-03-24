Police have been called into action to deal with the unauthorised encampment that was set up in a car park near Cams Alders Palmerston Business Park on Thursday – close to the Cams Alders football ground. It led to Farehan Town FC posting that its Wessex League match versus Hamble was off on Saturday.

READ NOW: Man rapes girl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police statement said: ‘We have been working with our partners in response to an unauthorised encampment that was set up on Thursday. Police have visited the site and engaged with the occupants, in addition to speaking to the local community and liaising with Fareham Borough Council.

Travellers set up at a car park near Cams Alders Palmerston Business Park. Pic Google

‘A decision was made this afternoon (March 24) to serve a notice to leave on the encampment under Section 60C of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. The occupants were understanding and have agreed to leave the area.‘These powers can be considered if it is deemed that an unauthorised encampment is likely to cause significant damage, disruption or distress to the community. Decisions such as these are carefully considered, and these powers were used today as a result of disruption that was being caused to the community in this area.

‘In circumstances where we utilise such powers, we will always ensure that we balance the needs and rights of all our communities with actions that are proportionate, lawful and necessary. We work closely with landowners and our partners to ensure that a robust approach is taken against encampments within legal parameters.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Facebook burglar jailed