A man was left with ‘serious injuries’ following an assault outside a late-night venue in Chichester.

Police said the incident took place in Southgate at around 2am on Friday, August 15 when a man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he reported being ‘punched in the face’.

Sussex Police has now launched an appeal for witnesses.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Did you witness an assault that took place in Southgate, Chichester, in the early hours of Friday 15 August, at around 2am?

“The victim, a man in his 20s, was outside a nightclub when he reported being punched in the face, causing serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

“Officers are continuing to investigate and are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with relevant information, to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, and quoting serial 818 of 26/08.”