Police appeal for help after vehicles broken into across several streets in Denmead

THEFTS from vehicles have taken place in several streets in a village with police appealing for help.

By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Cars have been targeted across Denmead. Thieves have gained access to vehicles, attempted to break into them, and have at times managed to unlock them and steal contents from inside.

These incidents took place between Thursday night and Friday morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the force have received reports from multiple locations, including River End, Brookside Close, Bere Road, The Smithy, Southwick Road and St Georges Road.

Southwick Road, at the junction of St Georges Road, Denmead. Police have received reports of thefts from vehicles in the area. Picture: Google Street View.
She added: ‘Did you see or hear anything? Do you have CCTV that may have captured anything that could identify the suspects?

‘If you can answer, any of the questions above then please contact us on 101 or alternatively, you can contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary via our online reporting method.’ Crime prevention advice is available on the police website.