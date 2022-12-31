Police arrest man and seize two stolen motorbikes in bid to suppress anti-social behaviour in Havant
POLICE are cracking down on vehicle related anti-social behaviour in Havant – seizing motorbikes and making arrests.
Officers were conducting extensive patrols on Thursday and spotted people riding bikes wildly in Havant Thicket. An arrest was made and the bikes were obtained.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We found people riding motorcycles in an anti-social manner in Havant Thicket. These motorcycles (pictured) are both suspected to be stolen and have been seized.
‘We are in the process of attempting to reunite these bikes with their owners and our enquiries into the theft of these bikes are ongoing. We also arrested a man for driving a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol, he has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.’
The spokeswoman added patrolling officers used two new off-road bikes funded by police and crime commissioner Donna Jones. She said police will ‘keep up the pressure’ on vehicle related incidents and thefts in Havant.