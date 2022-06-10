Police appeal for help to find man who failed to appear in court in connection with a burglary investigation

Neville Carnegie, from London, is currently wanted for failing to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on December 14, 2021 in connection with a burglary investigation.
Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now asking the public for assistance.
The 45-year-old has connections to Park Royal, Harrow and Croydon so the police are also asking people in these areas to share the appeal to help trace him.
He is described as about 5ft 8in, medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen him, or know where he is, do not approach him, but call 999, quoting 44210240557.
Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
The police would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Carnegie to deliberately obstruct attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.