Police are asking for help to find a missing Portsmouth woman after becoming increasingly concerned about her welfare.

Hayley Clilverd, 21, was last seen at around 4am on 1 November on Palmerston Road in Southsea.

Missing Hayley Clilverd | via Hants Police

A police statement said: “We and her family are increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Hayley is described as being white, around 5ft tall, with long dark hair and blonde highlights. Hayley was last seen wearing a police officer fancy dress costume with boots.

“If you see Hayley, or think you have seen her since yesterday morning, please call us on 999 with reference 4250494448.”