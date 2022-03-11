Police say that a woman reportedly assaulted the boy in Above Bar Street in Southampton over his clothing and winked at him before walking away on February 25.

The assault was reported to have taken place in the city’s Primark at about 1.45pm.

A CCTV image has been released of a woman and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A CCTV image has been released of a woman in connection with the assault of a 13-year-old boy.

The woman is described as being aged between 20 to 30, wearing red fishnet tights, a stripy top and a grey wig when the incident occurred.

Hampshire police are looking to identify the woman from the picture.

If you know the woman pictured police are appealing for witnesses to come forward quoting the crime reference cr4422007875 online or by contacting them on 101.

