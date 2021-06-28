Police appeal to public for help after report of indecent exposure in Fareham
POLICE are investigating an indecent exposure incident in Fareham – with the authority appealing to the public for help.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:33 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:35 pm
The force said the they received a report of an incident in The Gillies, Fareham, on Monday morning around 9.45am.
Appealing to the public for more help, the authority released a statement on social media.
It said: ‘Were you in The Gillies around 9.45am? Do you have any dashcam footage while travelling along Redlands Lane around that time?
‘Let us know quoting 44210253667 - #PCSO16551’