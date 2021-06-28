Police appeal to public for help after report of indecent exposure in Fareham

POLICE are investigating an indecent exposure incident in Fareham – with the authority appealing to the public for help.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:33 pm
Updated Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:35 pm

The force said the they received a report of an incident in The Gillies, Fareham, on Monday morning around 9.45am.

Appealing to the public for more help, the authority released a statement on social media.

Read More

Read More
Three Fareham teenagers arrested after stealing mobile phone

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It said: ‘Were you in The Gillies around 9.45am? Do you have any dashcam footage while travelling along Redlands Lane around that time?

‘Let us know quoting 44210253667 - #PCSO16551’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Police