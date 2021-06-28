Three Fareham teenagers arrested after stealing mobile phone

THREE Fareham teenagers have been arrested following a mobile phone robbery in Whiteley.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 28th June 2021, 11:53 am

The incident happened on Rookery Avenue near to Caspian Close between 5.40pm and 5.50pm yesterday (June 27).

The victim had been walking from the train station when he was approached by three unknown boys who then assaulted him and took his mobile phone. The victim was not injured.

Three Fareham boys were arrested

A 15-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Fareham, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. They remain in custody at this time.

Anyone with information can phone 101 with reference 44210253037.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

