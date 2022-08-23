Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Christie, 69, was last seen on Thursday in Southampton.

Officers have conducted several enquiries to find him, but are now appealing to people for information.

Ashley Christie, 69, has been missing since last Thursday. Picture: Hampshire police.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Ashley is described as white, clean shaven, with a shaved head, about 5ft 8ins with a medium to large build.

‘He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue medical face mask, black trousers and black shoes and he was carrying a plastic bag.

‘Ashley often travels to Bitterne and Portswood by bus but has also been known to travel to Winchester by bus.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting 44220338497 as a reference number.’

