Police appealing for help to find missing Southampton man, 69, who disappeared five days ago
POLICE are urging the public for information to help find a man from Hampshire who disappeared five days ago.
Ashley Christie, 69, was last seen on Thursday in Southampton.
Officers have conducted several enquiries to find him, but are now appealing to people for information.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Rape of woman during early hours in Portsmouth launches police hunt for vicious predator in grey tracksuit
-
2
Gosport family calls for justice after beloved dog tragically ran over and killed by speeding van in 'shocking' collision
-
3
Fareham paedophile Warren Bone found by police and charged after being on the run
-
4
'Horrified' women on high alert after female lulled into false sense of security and raped on Portsmouth street
-
5
Dawid Such murder investigation: Martin David Bell charged with murder after man, 19, found dead by police in Southampton
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Ashley is described as white, clean shaven, with a shaved head, about 5ft 8ins with a medium to large build.
‘He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue medical face mask, black trousers and black shoes and he was carrying a plastic bag.
‘Ashley often travels to Bitterne and Portswood by bus but has also been known to travel to Winchester by bus.
‘Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting 44220338497 as a reference number.’
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.