A man, who had two blades on him in public, has been arrested and is due to appear in court.

Officers received reports on August 8, shortley before 8pm, that a man was in possession of two knives near Whiteley Way Pond, Curbridge.

Patryk Strzelecki, of Shepherds Row in Andover, has now been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, and he has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday, August 11).