Police arrest and charge man following reports of knife possession near Whiteley Way Pond
A man, who had two blades on him in public, has been arrested and is due to appear in court.
Officers received reports on August 8, shortley before 8pm, that a man was in possession of two knives near Whiteley Way Pond, Curbridge.
The man was not thought to have made any threats to any members of the public, but following enquiries, a 27-year-old was arrested.
Patryk Strzelecki, of Shepherds Row in Andover, has now been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, and he has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday, August 11).