Police arrest and charge man following reports of knife possession near Whiteley Way Pond

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 12:10 BST
A man, who had two blades on him in public, has been arrested and is due to appear in court.

Officers received reports on August 8, shortley before 8pm, that a man was in possession of two knives near Whiteley Way Pond, Curbridge.

The man was not thought to have made any threats to any members of the public, but following enquiries, a 27-year-old was arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patryk Strzelecki, of Shepherds Row in Andover, has now been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, and he has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday, August 11).

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice