Police arrest Leigh Park woman in Class A drug supply investigation following community concerns

Police have arrested a suspect connected to the supply of Class A drugs in Leigh Park.

By Joe Buncle
Published 21st May 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read

Following ‘concerns from the community’, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contsabulary officers from the High Harm Team arrested a 39-year-old woman at an address on Broadmere Avenue on the evening of Saturday, May, 20.

A Hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘A 39-year-old woman from Havant was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug. She has been released on police bail to return on August 20.’

Police made an arrest on Saturday, May 20 at Broadmere Avenue.Police made an arrest on Saturday, May 20 at Broadmere Avenue.
The police added that the woman assisted their investigation while in custody.