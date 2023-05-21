Police arrest Leigh Park woman in Class A drug supply investigation following community concerns
Police have arrested a suspect connected to the supply of Class A drugs in Leigh Park.
Following ‘concerns from the community’, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contsabulary officers from the High Harm Team arrested a 39-year-old woman at an address on Broadmere Avenue on the evening of Saturday, May, 20.
A Hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘A 39-year-old woman from Havant was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug. She has been released on police bail to return on August 20.’
The police added that the woman assisted their investigation while in custody.