Samuel Tshimbalanga, 20, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and charged with two narcotics offences. He will appear in court next month. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that the arrest was made in Wellington Street, Southsea, on May 18.

The force added: ‘Samuel Tshimbalanga, 20, of no fixed abode, is charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Samuel Tshimbalanga, 20, of no fixed abode, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court after being charged with two drug offences. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.

‘He will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 19.’

