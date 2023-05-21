News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Young man, 20, named and charged with supplying drugs in Portsmouth

A man has been charged with supplying drugs in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Published 21st May 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read

Samuel Tshimbalanga, 20, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and charged with two narcotics offences. He will appear in court next month. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that the arrest was made in Wellington Street, Southsea, on May 18.

NOW READ: Smoker, 53, told to cough up £422 after throwing down cigarette butt in street

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force added: ‘Samuel Tshimbalanga, 20, of no fixed abode, is charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Samuel Tshimbalanga, 20, of no fixed abode, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court after being charged with two drug offences. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.Samuel Tshimbalanga, 20, of no fixed abode, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court after being charged with two drug offences. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.
Samuel Tshimbalanga, 20, of no fixed abode, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court after being charged with two drug offences. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.
Most Popular

‘He will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 19.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.