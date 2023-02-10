Police arrest man and boy for supplying drugs in Portsmouth after driver attempts to flee car locking passenger inside
POLICE have arrested a man and a boy for supplying drugs after they tried to flee.
Officers tried to stop a blue Mini Cooper in Labernum Grove, Copnor, last night. A vehicle check had lead officers to believe the vehicle was being driven without valid insurance.
After failing to stop for police, the vehicle was found shortly afterwards in Queens Road at roughly 7pm. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter the driver tried to run away to evade capture, leaving the passenger locked inside. Both were arrested.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘A 39-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, failing to stop, and driving whilst disqualified.
‘A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A. They remain in custody at this time.’