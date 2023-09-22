Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as officers from Hampshire police’s Country Watch team, neighbourhoods teams, district policing teams and Roads Policing Unit responded to reports of hare coursing last night (21 September) across the county.

READ NOW: Tributes to girl

The first incident occurred in Clanfield where police received a call at 6.10pm to reports of hare coursing taking place in land off North Lane. Police attended and located a man with a Lurcher.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vehicles found on its roof on as police clampdown on hare coursing. Pic: Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs under Section 63 of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 – a recent legislation introduced in April 2022. The man remains in custody at this time.

Later that night, police received a call at 10.53pm of two 4x4 vehicles trespassing on land in the Woodmancott area of Rural Winchester. Officers attended and the vehicles were located by the Dog Unit, before failing to stop for police.

One of the vehicles was subsequently located on its roof on a byway in the Cliddesden area. The occupants had since left the area, leaving behind a Lurcher dog.

A dead hare was found next to the vehicle. Police seized the vehicle, the dog, and some suspected cannabis found in the vehicle.