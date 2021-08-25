Police arrest teenager for theft in Gosport Ferry Gardens

POLICE arrested a teenager for theft of a bike - and are calling for the owner to now come forward.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 9:16 am

A 15-year-old boy was detained by officers after a pedal cycle was taken from Gosport Ferry Gardens in the early hours of Wednesday.

The arrest was carried out by a response and patrol shift assisted by a dog unit.

Police are now appealing to the public to come forward if they have had a bike stolen.

Call 101 quoting 44210338761.

