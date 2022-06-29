Officers recovered a number of items from an address in Havant on Saturday and have asked the public: ‘Any of these items yours?’

The goods include a blue Carrera bicycle, a silver Carrera bicycle, a black e-scooter and a selection of golf clubs in a blue and black Dunlop Sport bag.

Police have asked for people to come forward to claim the suspected stolen goods. Pic Hants police

A silver Freego Eagle electric bike from an address in Portchester was also seized as part of the same investigation.

A police statement said: ‘Are any of these items yours? They have been recovered by police during the course of an investigation.’

‘The items were recovered by police at an address in Havant on Saturday.

‘We suspect that these items may have been stolen.

‘If you recognise any of these items and believe they are yours then please contact us on 101, quoting 44220252639.’

Contact police online at: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

