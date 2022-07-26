George Beard, 21, was left fuming after police closed the case for the theft of his Generic Code 125 CC motorbike on the same day it was taken from outside his Hatfield Road home on Monday, July 18.

That was despite him calling the force to report the £1,000 bike was by Clarence Pier later in the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Beard, 21, was left fuming after police closed the case for the theft of his Generic Code 125 CC motorbike on the same day it was taken from outside his Hatfield Road address on Monday, July 18. Pic George Beard

The quick-fire theft in the early hours by three males was captured on CCTV from the front of the house.

The clip shows the assailants walking up to the vehicle before removing the steering lock and marching off in a matter of seconds.

It was among a spree of motorbike snatches along the road on the same day.

George said: ‘I went to leave for work in the morning but my motorbike was not there.

George Beard, 21, was left fuming after police closed the case for the theft of his Generic Code 125 CC motorbike - on the same day it was taken from outside his Hatfield Road address on Monday July 18. Pic George Beard

‘I called police around 8am after checking the CCTV and realising it had been stolen. They gave me a crime reference number and said they would pull it over if they saw it.

‘A friend rang me later in the day to say they had seen it by the pier so I went to have a look. It was my bike but the licence plate had been swapped and it had been spray painted.

‘I rang the police back at 3.30pm and they said the case had already been closed and they were not going to do anything further.’

George said of Hampshire police’s response: ‘They are useless. It was handed to them on a plate after I saw it by the pier.

‘I’ve no idea how they could shut a case so quickly.

‘Three other motorbikes were stolen at the same time. I found one of them on the pavement. It was a big shock as it’s quite a safe place. Thieves are getting braver.’

A police spokeswoman said: ‘This matter has currently been filed due to the limited active lines of enquiry available however we will review this decision should any further lines of enquiry open up to us.