Officers rushed to the scene at 5.22pm on Saturday.

They received reports that a woman was in distress, and they were ‘concerned’ for her welfare.

On arrival, the woman was brought to safety.

A spokeswoman from the British Transport Police said: ‘Officers were called to Cosham station at 5.22pm on September 8 following concern for the welfare of a woman.

‘Officers attended and she was taken to a place of safety.’

