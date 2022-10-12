Police bring woman to safety after concerned for welfare reports at Cosham railway station
POLICE were deployed to Cosham Railway Station to help a woman in distress.
Officers rushed to the scene at 5.22pm on Saturday.
They received reports that a woman was in distress, and they were ‘concerned’ for her welfare.
On arrival, the woman was brought to safety.
A spokeswoman from the British Transport Police said: ‘Officers were called to Cosham station at 5.22pm on September 8 following concern for the welfare of a woman.
‘Officers attended and she was taken to a place of safety.’