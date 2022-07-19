The man failed to stop at the scene of the collision, which took place at around 10.15am on Saturday, July 9 at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth.

The woman, who is in her 80s, was leaving the Lidl store when the man on a bicycle collided with her, causing her to fall to the ground.

The victim sustained injuries to her head and arms and a serious injury to her hip. She was taken to QA Hospital, where she has undergone surgery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are now appealing to the cyclist or anyone who knows them to get in touch with us.

‘We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and recalls seeing the incident take place, the moments leading up to it, or the aftermath.’