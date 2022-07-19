Police are now appealing for witnesses after the incident, which took place on a Southampton road yesterday evening.

Officers were called at 5.18pm on July 18 to Hill Lane, at the junction with Warwick Road, following a report of a collision involving a Suzuki motorcycle and a VW Golf.

The pillion passenger of the motorcycle, a 14-year-old boy from Hedge End, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police appeal.

Hill Lane was closed while emergency services responded to the incident and police carried out initial enquiries.

It has since been reopened.

Officers arrested three 16-year-old Southampton boys, all of whom remain in police custody at this time.

One was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

Another was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated vehicle taking.

The third was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking and assisting an offender.

Acting Chief Inspector Hayley O’Grady from the Southampton Neighbourhoods Policing Team said: ‘We realise this collision may cause concern in the community.

‘I would like to reassure you that tackling motorcycle related crime remains one of our priorities in Southampton and we continue to conduct targeted operations alongside the work our officers do day in, day out to tackle the issue.

‘If you have any information which could help us establish what happened in this collision, please get in touch.

‘The investigation remains at an early stage, and we would appreciate if you could avoid speculating about the incident on social media while we carry out our enquiries.’

Police are asking anyone who saw the collision, who knows was involved, who may have dash cam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage of the collision, or saw a moped police believe was also at the scene, to get in contact.

Contact police on 101 or report online, quoting 44220288681.