HMS Queen Elizabeth was spotted alongside Portsmouth last week with three aircraft on board. A Chinook, Apache and Merlin were all on board the largest vessel at the navy’s disposal.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman confirmed that a private event was held on the 280m long vessel on June 21. She added that the helicopters were also involved in training exercises for the ship’s crew.

HMS Queen Elizabeth alongside Portsmouth on the morning of June 22. Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.

‘A private event for a military charity was held onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth on June 21,’ she said. ‘All costs were covered through private fundraising and donations.

‘The aircraft involved in the event also provided training benefit and currency to the ships company and air crew. The ship will return to sea in the near future as planned.’

The Royal Navy’s flagship and first Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier spent a few weeks in Scotland earlier this year for maintenance work.