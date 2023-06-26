News you can trust since 1877
HMS Queen Elizabeth: Helicopters take flight from Royal Navy's Portsmouth carrier private function

Military helicopters were seen launching from a Portsmouth aircraft carrier last week – and now we know why.
By Freddie Webb
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:03 BST

HMS Queen Elizabeth was spotted alongside Portsmouth last week with three aircraft on board. A Chinook, Apache and Merlin were all on board the largest vessel at the navy’s disposal.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman confirmed that a private event was held on the 280m long vessel on June 21. She added that the helicopters were also involved in training exercises for the ship’s crew.

NOW READ: Taxpayers may foot HMS Prince of Wales bill

HMS Queen Elizabeth alongside Portsmouth on the morning of June 22. Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.HMS Queen Elizabeth alongside Portsmouth on the morning of June 22. Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.
‘A private event for a military charity was held onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth on June 21,’ she said. ‘All costs were covered through private fundraising and donations.

‘The aircraft involved in the event also provided training benefit and currency to the ships company and air crew. The ship will return to sea in the near future as planned.’

The Royal Navy’s flagship and first Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier spent a few weeks in Scotland earlier this year for maintenance work.

HMS Queen Elizabeth. Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.HMS Queen Elizabeth. Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.
