Officers are investigating the incident that occurred at a pelican crossing in Havant Road, Drayton, on Tuesday, shortly before 8.45am.

A 15-year-old girl was using the crossing on the road between the junctions of Lodge Road and East Cosham Road when she was hit by a car.

She suffered serious facial injuries as a result and following hospital treatment is now recovering at home, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

The pelican crossing on Havant Road, Drayton. Picture: Google Maps

Now officers are looking for more information about the car believed to have been involved in the incident.

The police spokesman said: ‘The car is a 70 plated silver MG ZS car.

‘Did you see the collision? Do you have dashcam footage of the incident?

‘If so, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 44210244691.’

