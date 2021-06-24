Portsmouth girl, 15, suffers serious facial injuries after being hit by car while using pelican crossing in Drayton
A TEENAGE girl suffered serious facial injuries after being hit by a car while she crossed the road.
Officers are investigating the incident that occurred at a pelican crossing in Havant Road, Drayton, on Tuesday, shortly before 8.45am.
A 15-year-old girl was using the crossing on the road between the junctions of Lodge Road and East Cosham Road when she was hit by a car.
She suffered serious facial injuries as a result and following hospital treatment is now recovering at home, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
Now officers are looking for more information about the car believed to have been involved in the incident.
The police spokesman said: ‘The car is a 70 plated silver MG ZS car.
‘Did you see the collision? Do you have dashcam footage of the incident?
‘If so, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 44210244691.’