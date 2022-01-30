More than 50 vehicles initially met at Rownham’s services before travelling via the M27 and A27to the Asda superstore in Havant.

The group then moved onto the Sainsbury’s in Farlington, where it is estimated that more than 400 vehicles and 1500 people packed out the supermarket car park.

Officers stopped two vehicles that were seen racing at speeds over 130mph on the A27, leading to a driver being arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sainsbury's superstore in Farlington. Picture: Google Maps 2021

Two other drivers were reported for careless driving, two people were issued warnings that their vehicles may be seized over repeated anti-social behaviour, and two fixed penalty notices were issued over number plate offences.

A number of other drivers were also stopped and given words of advice.

While the police recognises that the majority of car enthusiasts are law abiding, the car meet was unauthorised and un-licenced, with some individuals engaging in dangerous behaviour, according to Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg of the Hampshire Constabulary Roads Policing Unit.

Ch Insp Spellerberg said: ‘We know these events can be of great concern to the local community due to the noise, anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving.

‘By travelling at extremely high speeds and under the influence of drugs, you could kill someone, including yourself. This behaviour is simply not acceptable.

‘Hampshire Constabulary will not allow such behaviour to go unchallenged and we ask all drivers to act responsibly and drive safely. We will continue to take action, making use of available legislation which can include seizing vehicles, penalty notices, notifying insurance companies, dispersal notices or arrest and prosecution if necessary.

‘We will review incidents and reports of anti-social or dangerous driving linked to car meetings, including mobile phone footage, footage from dash-cams and CCTV, and Body Worn Video footage from officers, to identify offences. Where there is evidence of offences, we will take further action.

‘We would also remind organisers of events that they must seek permission of the landowner and the district or city council beforehand.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron