More than seven police vehicles, at least two ambulances, and two fire engines were seen attending the scene at the junction of St Georges Road and Gunwharf Quays at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

He said: ‘The pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman from Gosport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Her next of kin have been made aware.

‘Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is encouraged to contact us on 101, quoting 44220040000.

‘We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has Dash Cam footage of the incident, including taxi drivers that were using this route at the time.’

A bus and a black car were stopped with their hazard lights on within the police cordon, with fire and ambulance crews working close to the vehicles.

A police cordon closed several roads close to Gunwharf Quays on Saturday night.

Road closures extended along St Georges Road, Gunwharf Road, Park Road, Burnaby Road, and Ordnance Row until at least 1am on Sunday, with the roads now open again.

A group of more than seven young people – one wearing what appeared to be a foil emergency blanket – were seen waiting outside the police cordon at the end of St Georges Road last night, with a passerby saying the scene was ‘upsetting’ to witness.

The passerby, who asked not to be named, said: ‘They all looked distraught – they were hugging each other, some of them were crying.

A large emergency services presence attended the scene outside Gunwharf Quays.

‘It looked like some parents came to pick them up.

‘It was upsetting to see them so upset.’

