Police catch wanted man recalled to prison three months ago

Police hunting for a man wanted on recall to prison have found him after a three-month search.

Police appealed for information to find Richard Smith, 43, in December but have now confirmed he has been arrested.

At the time, police warned the public against hiding him from officers.

“We would like to remind people harbouring Smith to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves,” police said.