Police have arrested a 20-year-old after discovering drugs and offensive weapons following a raid.

Officers attended an address in Cumberland Street, Portsmouth, on Tuesday, March 11 and seized cash, offensive weapons and suspected class A drugs.

Jakob Turner, 20, from Cumberland Street, was arrested at the address on suspicion of the following:

  • Acquire / use / possess criminal property
  • Concerned in the supply of heroin
  • Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine
  • Possess controlled drug of class B – cannabis

He was subsequently charged and appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 13, where he was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear again at court on a date yet to be fixed.

