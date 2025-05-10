Police charge man after discovering drugs, offensive weapons and cash following raid at home in city
Police have arrested a 20-year-old after discovering drugs and offensive weapons following a raid.
Officers attended an address in Cumberland Street, Portsmouth, on Tuesday, March 11 and seized cash, offensive weapons and suspected class A drugs.
Jakob Turner, 20, from Cumberland Street, was arrested at the address on suspicion of the following:
- Acquire / use / possess criminal property
- Concerned in the supply of heroin
- Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine
- Possess controlled drug of class B – cannabis
He was subsequently charged and appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 13, where he was remanded into custody.
He is due to appear again at court on a date yet to be fixed.