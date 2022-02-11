Shocking footage which circulated on social media last weekend of the alleged incident showed a Saints supporter being assaulted.

Chants and abuse from Portsmouth supporters were also directed at the victim before the incident.

British Transport Police have charged Mason Preston, 21, of Nutwick Road, Havant, with common assault.

He has been released on bail awaiting court appearances.

A statement said: ‘A 21-year-old man will appear at court charged in connection to an incident at Basingstoke railway station on the evening of Saturday February 5.

‘He has been released on police bail until his next appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 28.’

Last Tuesday, Portsmouth Football Club told The News they knew of the incident and condemned any form of football-related violence.

A club spokesman said: ‘We are aware that the police are currently investigating an alleged incident from the weekend.

Portsmouth Football Club do not condone any form of football-related violence, either inside or outside the stadium.’

Police received reports of a ‘fight’ taking place at Basingstoke railway station last Saturday.

A statement from British Transport police at the time said: ‘Officers were called to Basingstoke station at 8.21pm, on February 5, following reports of a fight.

‘A man was assaulted, but declined medical treatment.’

