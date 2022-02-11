The woman, who cannot be named, was 'extremely shocked and appalled' when a friend later told her Sub Lieutenant Scott Ewing had used his phone to record the video while she was not looking, Bulford Military Court heard.

The 11-second clip allegedly showed SLt Ewing having sexual intercourse with her while she was facing away from him, turning to smile at the camera and making an 'ok' sign with his fingers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Sub Lieutenant Scott Ewing, who is based at HMS Collingwood, arriving at Bulford Military court. © Ewan Galvin/Solent News & Photo Agency

The female officer told the court she was horrified to learn he had 'massively breached my trust' by filming her without consent and posting it to an all-male group on the social media app.

When she reported the incident, SLt Ewing was arrested and then charged with voyeurism, sharing intimate images without consent and disgraceful conduct.

SLt Ewing, of HMS Collingwood in Fareham, denies all charges.Bulford Military Court heard the pair had previously met and then kept in contact through social media with 'flirtatious' messages.

They exchanged partially naked pictures of themselves with each other on Facebook in the weeks before they met at a bar near Royal Navy training base HMS Dartmouth where SLt Ewing was living at the time.

Pictured: Sub Lieutenant Scott Ewing is accused of secretly filming himself having sex with a female officer before uploading it to a Snapchat group for 'bragging rights', a court martial heard. © Ewan Galvin/Solent News & Photo Agency

Commander Peter Barker, prosecuting, said: ‘They went to his cabin together and engaged in consensual sexual intercourse. She remained in his cabin for 90 minutes, unaware of any video recording taking place.

‘She explicitly told [SLt Ewing] not to tell anybody else what had taken place.

‘It turned out that what happened during sex was [SLt Ewing] recorded and 11 second video on his mobile phone.

‘This shows [him] having sexual intercourse from behind whilst she was facing away from him.

Pictured: Bulford military court. © Ewan Galvin/Solent News & Photo Agency

‘He then turns the camera around and films his face smiling and making an “ok” sign with his fingers.

‘He then uploaded the video to the application Snapchat and sent it to an all male Snapchat group.’

Speaking during the court martial, the female officer said the pair had exchanged 'banter and flirtatious messages' on Facebook.

She said she had visited his base for another reason but had met SLt at a nearby bar before they went to his cabin together at about 2am.

The female officer said the pair ‘undressed’ and ‘engaged in sexual intercourse’ for about an hour.

Asked how she would have reacted if there was any mention of the sex being recorded or shared, she added: ‘I would have got myself out of there as quickly as possible. That would not have been acceptable. That was never part of the deal.’

After they had sex, she said she got dressed and went to leave and at that point she saw him pick up his phone.

She said: ‘It wasn't a suspicious moment, he just picked up his phone from the bed or the desk when I left.

‘I said to him, 'you aren't going to tell anybody about this, are you?' and he just laughed or smirked I think.

‘At the time, I had nothing to be shocked or appalled about.’

When a friend called her about two and a half weeks later, telling her there was a video of her, the female officer said she spoke to one of the other men in the Snapchat group who had seen it.

‘[SLt Ewing] had massively breached my trust,’ she said. ‘When I found out, I was absolutely shocked.’

The trial continues.

Looking for the latest Royal Navy updates from Portsmouth? Join our new Royal Navy news Facebook group to keep up to date.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron