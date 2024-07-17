Police charge man after two girls forcefully kissed at bus station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged by police after two girls were forcefully kissed at a bus station.

Police said two girls aged 16 and 17 were forcefully kissed by a man they did not know at Fareham bus station between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Sunday 14 July.

Now police have charged a man. A spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, 34-year-old Gino Hughes, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (17 July).”