Tamara Cassidy, 36, of St Michael’s Road in Southsea has been charged with five counts of theft and one count of possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

NOW READ: Two robbers sentenced to custody for stealing mobile phones and a bicycle on streets of Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the charges are in connection with four incidents of shoplifting that took place between Thursday, February 16 and Sunday, February 19 in which almost £500 worth of goods were taken from the Co-op store on New Road.

Cassidy has been remanded into custody and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 19.

The charges also relate to an incident on Sunday, February 5 in which £91.34 worth of products were taken from the Sainsbury’s store on Albert Road and further incident on Sunday, April 2 in which a knife was taken into the Co-op store on Great Southsea Street.