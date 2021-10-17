Police charge teenager with two burglaries in Fareham
OFFICERS investigating burglaries at two homes in Fareham have charged a teenager in connection with the crimes.
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 2:53 pm
The burglaries happened in East Hill Close on September 28 and Spurlings Road on October 5.
In the first incident, entry was allegedly forced to the house sometime between 11.30am and 7pm, with nothing appearing to have been stolen, while the second occurred at around 6pm, where it is alleged a man forced entry but then left again when he saw that someone was home.
Larky Hughes, 19, of Hoe Road, Bishop's Waltham, has now been charged with two counts of burglary and has been remanded in custody to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court at 10am on Monday.
Read More
Read MoreGreat South Run 2021: Thousands gather at Southsea Common for 5K, Junior, and Mi...