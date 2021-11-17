Police chase and arrest suspected drug dealer in Gosport

An archive picture of police in Portsmouth

The 25-year-old from Gosport was caught by police hiding in Park Close after he attempted to evade capture this morning.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Following the arrest, further searches were carried out at an address and several mobile phones, two weapons, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, electronic tablets and a large quantity of cash were also seized.