Police chase down fleeing thieves seen driving Peugeot stolen in Fareham

Police have chased down and caught a group of motorists in a stolen car.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Jun 2023, 18:40 BST- 1 min read

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit report that a Peugeot was stolen in a burglary last night in Fareham. Officer spotted the vehicle today in Southampton.

The people in the car promptly drove away when spotting police, but officers managed to hunt them down. The group are now in police custody.

The drivers are now in police custody. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.The drivers are now in police custody. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.
‘This Peugeot was stolen in a Burglary overnight in Fareham,’ the force said in a Twitter post. ‘It was sighted by us in Southampton.

‘The occupants took their chances with a pursuit however met the force of our cars using Tactical Contact to resolve the pursuit! Two in custody for burglary.

‘We will be relentless in our pursuit of criminals and are not afraid to put ourselves in harms way in order to bring them to justice. The occupants are now being dealt with for a number of offences.’