Hampshire Roads Policing Unit report that a Peugeot was stolen in a burglary last night in Fareham. Officer spotted the vehicle today in Southampton.

The people in the car promptly drove away when spotting police, but officers managed to hunt them down. The group are now in police custody.

The drivers are now in police custody. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

‘This Peugeot was stolen in a Burglary overnight in Fareham,’ the force said in a Twitter post. ‘It was sighted by us in Southampton.

‘The occupants took their chances with a pursuit however met the force of our cars using Tactical Contact to resolve the pursuit! Two in custody for burglary.