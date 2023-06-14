After previously hailing the success of the powers, another order was implemented at 4pm today. The powers will be in place until 4pm on Friday.

In an update posted on the Portsmouth Police Facebook page, the force said: ‘The dispersal authority enables police to deal with any issues of anti-social behaviour in the directed area more effectively, and gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period.

Another dispersal order has been issued across South Parade Pier. Picture: Keith Woodland (160421-52)

‘Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest. Individuals who are aged under 16 will be taken be to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents.’

The dispersal order covers the same area of Southsea seafront at the previous two – including landmarks such as South Parade Pier, Canoe Lake, Clarence Esplanade, the Hotwalls and the Camber. As previously reported in The News, Inspector Dan Johnson said four arrests were made on suspicion of breaching the dispersal notice over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Dispersal order powers were enforced seven times. Inspector Johnson said no arrests were made during the second dispersal order.

One 13-year-old child left South Parade Pier after officers enforced their powers at 5.20pm on Saturday. This was the only time those capabilities were exercised that weekend.

The area of the Southsea dispersal order. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

